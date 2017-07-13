GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have arrested three people in connection with a sexual assault that police say was shown in a live video on Facebook.

The Gulfport Police Department said Thursday that 17-year-old Kadari Fabien Booker, 17-year-old Ezzie Johnson and 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson were arrested this week on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping. Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said both 17-year-olds were charged as adults. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

Gulfport police Chief Leonard Papania has said officers responded late Tuesday to an assault report and learned a 23-year-old woman was sexually and physically assaulted.

The chief said Wednesday that the video was removed from Facebook but a copy was reposted and received about 48,000 views.