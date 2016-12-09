BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi have met with agents from the U.S. Justice Department regarding money missing from a Bay St. Louis city law enforcement fund.
The fund holds money seized during joint police operations by federal and local law enforcement agencies. Last year, it was discovered that money was missing from the fund.
The Sun-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hnuoWq ) that Thursday’s meeting took place in Jackson.
Mayor Les Fillingame attended with three city council members, three Justice Department agents and other local officials. They say the city will likely be directed to restore $320,000 to the account. It is unclear whether the city will be able to use it or whether the Justice Department will seize it.
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com
