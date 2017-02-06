BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat has had a 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield.
Roger Logan of Gulfport had the surgery on Jan. 31. He’s staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for another week or so.
His surgeon says the tumor probably began as an ingrown hair on his abdomen that became infected. It grew so large that when he sat it reached the floor. He spent most of his time in an armchair in a room.
Logan tells KERO-TV that at first, doctors told him he was just fat. Later, he was told surgery was too risky.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
Logan tells the Bakersfield Californian that his found a specialist to remove it.
Now, he’s looking forward to resuming his life — out of the armchair.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.