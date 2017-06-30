JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi lawmaker who said weeks ago that people should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments is now criticizing the vandalism of a historical marker about a lynching that galvanized the civil rights movement.

Rep. Karl Oliver’s district includes the community of Money, where black teenager Emmett Till was kidnapped and killed in 1955 for whistling at a white woman in a grocery store.

During the past two weeks, someone obliterated photos and other information about Till on a marker outside the shuttered store.

In a statement first reported in the Greenwood Commonwealth, Oliver said the damage to the Till marker in Money is “the exact same destruction I seek to prevent across our state.”

The Republican has said he wants a state law to prevent the destruction of monuments.