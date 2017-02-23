JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama consultant has admitted to lying to FBI agents about a contract at a county jail in Alabama.
It’s confirmation that a Mississippi bribery probe is spilling across state lines.
Michael P. Goddard of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, admits in a plea agreement filed Tuesday that he received money from Health Assurance in connection with the care of inmates at the Jefferson County Jail.
A Health Assurance executive is charged with bribing Mississippi’s former prison commissioner for contracts worth millions of dollars.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Five under-the-radar Seahawks who could make runs at a roster spot in 2017
Goddard is expected to plead guilty on March 16 in federal court in Birmingham. He faces up to 5 years in prison.
Six Mississippi residents, including former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps, have pleaded guilty. Health Assurance’s Dr. Carl Reddix pleaded not guilty in July to bribery and fraud.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.