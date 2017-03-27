JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed a law banning sanctuary cities and other policies that might help people who have entered the country illegally.
Bryant is a longtime critic of illegal entry by immigrants. He cited President Donald Trump’s executive order banning sanctuary cities when he signed the law Monday. Since Trump’s order, some states added protections for immigrants while others moved to limit such communities.
The Mississippi bill says cities, state agencies and public colleges in Mississippi can’t prevent employees from asking about someone’s immigration status. These public agencies also can’t give aid to people who entered the country without permission, such as by issuing an identification card.
Immigrant advocates and some religious groups argued against the measure.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.