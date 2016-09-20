JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Jackson State University spokeswoman says there’s no evidence of foul play in the death of a student whose body was found in a men’s dormitory.
Spokeswoman Olivia Goodheart says the body of 23-year-old Benjamin O. Sabine of Utica, Mississippi, was found early Tuesday in Campbell Suites residence hall.
Sabine was a junior majoring in civil engineering, and his body was found by resident assistant in the dormitory, who unlocked the door for one of Sabine’s suitemates.
Goodheart says the Hinds County coroner is investigating.
