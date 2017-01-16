BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has decided to ditch “Great Americans Day” and rename it to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
The Biloxi City Council voted 6-0 to make the change Monday. The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jspo2W ) the vote came moments before the beginning of an annual parade honoring the slain civil rights leader.
Monday was a federal holiday and was recognized in most of the United States as MLK Day. In three states — Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas — the holiday has a dual designation honoring King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The change follows an uproar on social media that erupted after a Biloxi spokesman posted that city offices would be closed for Great Americans Day. The name came from a city ordinance adopted in 1985.
Most Read Stories
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck
- Is the Seahawks’ championship window still open? | Larry Stone
- Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell criticized for vote to block prescription drugs from Canada
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.