GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A police chief in Mississippi is upset that students watching a fight decided to film it and post it to social media instead of trying to breaking it up.
The Sun Herald quotes (http://bit.ly/2gktI3q ) Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania as saying he will arrest those who took part in Tuesday’s brawl.
He also said he was angered by the callousness of onlookers who shot video of the fight with their cellphones and who egged on the fighters when the action slowed. He said such callousness leads toward more violence.
He says about 60 juveniles and young adults were at the fight at a park, which police say started as an argument at a high school. Shots were fired, and Papania says a gun has been recovered.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com
