WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have arrested a man wanted in a 1976 slaying in Texas.

WDAM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qaAr1q ) 61-year-old David Lee Edds was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies. They found Edds living in a tent in the woods after locating his truck.

Edds was jailed in Wayne County. Sheriff Jody Ashley said the suspect will be extradited to Texas.

The arrest came three days after the sheriff of Harris County, Texas, announced a warrant had been issued charging Edds with murder in the May 1976 stabbing of Rene Anthony Guillotte of Houston. Texas authorities said cold-case investigators linked DNA evidence to Edds, who lived near the road where the victim’s body was found.