NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman suffering from dementia has been found dead on the roof of a building near her home.
Police say 88-year-old Mary Joyce Bonsignore, of Brooklyn, wandered off and had been missing since July 17. Her body was found Tuesday.
Family members say she suffered from dementia and had wandered off before. When she disappeared last week, they coordinated a search with members of the Catholic church where she worshipped.
Police say they found no signs of injury or assault on her and don’t believe her death is suspicious.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.