WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of a missing veteran is under investigation after his body was found in a car outside the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, two days after he was reported missing.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qHj9sw) hospital officials, police and the city’s medical examiner are looking into his death and the delay in finding him.

He was reported missing after he didn’t return from a May 15 appointment. His sister says she found him herself in the parking lot two days later after multiple requests were made to the hospital.

A police report says he was unconscious. Acting Medical Center Director Larry Connell says the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

The hospital already was under investigation by the VA Inspector General’s office, which found key supply shortages and dirty conditions.

