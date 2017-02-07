MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania rescue squad president reported missing after he was charged with stealing $100,000 from a business has been found hiding in his own basement.
Mount Carmel police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Kays was found by his wife Monday, a day after his family reported him missing.
Kays is president of the Mount Carmel Area Rescue Squad. He was arraigned last week on charges he stole $100,000 from RW Light-Comm LLC, which sells equipment to emergency medical service agencies.
Investigators say the thefts allegedly occurred from September 2013 and February 2016.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kays, who faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 14, and didn’t answer his home telephone on Tuesday. He’s charged with theft and related charges.
