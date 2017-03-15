KURE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a body found washed up on Kure Beach is that of a swimmer who had been missing since last week.
Kure Beach Police Chief Mike Bowden told area news outlets that the body washed ashore at the beach south of Wilmington about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Twenty-five-year-old Maynor Francisco Cruz Bardalez of Wilmington was reported missing last week near the pier at Kure Beach. A friend jumped into the ocean to try to help and had to be rescued.
Bardalez’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office.
