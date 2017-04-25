HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Seattle woman who was reported missing in March has been found dead in the Columbia River.

Hood River police say the body of 27-year-old Holly Lester was found Monday evening.

She was reported missing from Hood River on March 18.

Police say she had been traveling with her boyfriend and another man at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause and manner of her death are pending.