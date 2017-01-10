NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child’s body was found in the family’s restaurant.
Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang’s Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.
Zhao’s mother, Mingming Chen, has been charged with murder. Liang Zhao, the girl’s father, was charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.
The couple initially reported that Zhao went missing after taking a nap at the back of the restaurant on Monday evening.
Most Read Stories
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
But police say Chen struck the child several times with her fist on Monday morning and the injuries she sustained resulted in her death.
Court records don’t list attorney information for Chen and Zhao.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.