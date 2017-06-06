PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old Florida girl who had been reported missing has been found dead in a creek several miles from her home after a massive search.
The Pensacola News Journal (https://goo.gl/DpIlXw ) reports that Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced Monday evening that fishermen had found the body of Naomi Jones. She had been reported missing Wednesday.
Morgan says homicide is suspected, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are interviewing people of interest, but authorities haven’t released their names or their relationship to the girl. Authorities have not released the cause of death.
Hundreds of law enforcement officials, members of search groups, residents and even Jones’ classmates participated in the hunt for her.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
A $20,000 reward had been offered for information that led to finding her.
___
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.