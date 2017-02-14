Share story

The Associated Press

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Police say a German couple who disappeared in the Australian Outback were unprepared for the harsh environment and likely died before anyone noticed they were missing.

Northern Territory police launched a search for Gisela and Wilfred Thor on Sunday after a ranger found the couple’s car at Trephina Gorge, a nature park northeast of the Outback town of Alice Springs. The couple had set off for the gorge two days earlier.

Police discovered the body of 76-year-old Wilfred on Monday and his 73-year-old wife the next day.

Police said Wednesday that the couple probably died before anyone realized they were missing.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Sergeant Philip Emmett said the pair strayed from the park’s walking track and were unprepared for the rugged environment and high temperatures.

The Associated Press