FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Miss Navajo Nation contest is parting ways with fry bread.

Contestants vying for the title this week in Window Rock will be preparing traditional foods instead.

The change aligns with a movement in Indian Country to refocus on traditional foods and reinforce native languages.

Fry bread was born out of government rations that Navajos received during a forced relocation to eastern New Mexico in the 1860s. Former Miss Navajo Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw says making it taught Navajos about survival and being productive.

Navajo chef Brian Yazzie welcomed the change, saying it challenges young people to pursue ancestral knowledge and ancestral roots.

Visitors to the Navajo Nation Fair still can see fry bread makers in action. Dozens of people compete for cash prizes in a separate contest.