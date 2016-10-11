PINE CITY, Minn. (AP) — The leader of an isolated religious community in Minnesota has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.
The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2dJwX4W ) that under terms of the deal, Victor Barnard will serve 30 years in prison.
Barnard was the longtime leader of the River Road Fellowship near Finlayson, but he left Minnesota in 2009 after allegations of improper sexual relationships.
In 2012, two women told authorities that Barnard began assaulting them when they were as young as 12 and 13. Barnard dubbed the girls his “maidens” and persuaded their parents to move them into a compound with other young women.
Most Read Stories
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
The 55-year-old Barnard was arrested last year in Brazil after an international manhunt. He had been in hiding with one of his former maidens.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.