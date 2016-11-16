ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are planning to provide an update about their investigation into the killing of a black man who was shot by a Minnesota police officer.

Prosecutors have been considering charges against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. They are planning to provide an update Wednesday morning.

Yanez fatally shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6 traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The shooting’s gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend. She said Castile was shot while reaching for his ID after telling Yanez he had a gun permit and was armed.

The announcement comes a day after the one-year anniversary of another high-profile police killing in Minnesota. Jamar Clark was killed in Minneapolis last year. No charges were filed in that case.