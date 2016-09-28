MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota authorities have given prosecutors the results of their investigation into the fatal police shooting of a black man who was killed during a traffic stop.

Philando Castile was fatally shot July 6 in Falcon Heights, a suburb of St. Paul. The gruesome aftermath was steamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend, who says Castile was shot while reaching for his wallet.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been investigating the shooting by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. The agency said Wednesday that it turned over its findings to prosecutors.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says his office will diligently review the case but offered no timeline on how long that might take. He noted his office has enlisted national use-of-force consultants to help review the case.