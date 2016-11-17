ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police officer who shot a black man during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb is expected to appear in court on criminal charges.
St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged this week with second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors say Yanez was not justified in using deadly force when he shot 32-year-old Philando Castile. The shooting happened after Castile told Yanez he was armed and licensed to carry.
Yanez’s attorney has said he was reacting to the presence of a gun.
Yanez is to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon. These hearings are typically procedural and Yanez would not be expected to enter a plea until a later date.
Most Read Stories
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
The July 6 shooting gained widespread attention when Castile’s girlfriend broadcast its gruesome aftermath live on Facebook.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.