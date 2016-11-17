ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police officer who shot a black man during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb is expected to appear in court on criminal charges.

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged this week with second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors say Yanez was not justified in using deadly force when he shot 32-year-old Philando Castile. The shooting happened after Castile told Yanez he was armed and licensed to carry.

Yanez’s attorney has said he was reacting to the presence of a gun.

Yanez is to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon. These hearings are typically procedural and Yanez would not be expected to enter a plea until a later date.

The July 6 shooting gained widespread attention when Castile’s girlfriend broadcast its gruesome aftermath live on Facebook.