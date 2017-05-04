ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police officer accused of punching a handcuffed 14-year-old girl in the face has been acquitted of assault.
A jury in St. Paul took less than 90 minutes Thursday to decide to acquit Michael Soucheray, an eight-year veteran. He remains on leave and still faces an internal affairs investigation.
Soucheray was charged with fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He and other officers were called to a shelter for teens Dec. 1 to take a resident to a hospital. Soucheray was accused of punching the girl after she spat at him.
His attorney, Peter Wold, said afterward that Soucheray didn’t intend to cause harm.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
Police released squad car video of the incident Thursday, and Chief Todd Axtell said he was “deeply disappointed” by what it showed of Soucheray’s actions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.