Nation & World Minnesota officer acquitted in killing of black motorist Philando Castile has left police department Originally published July 10, 2017 at 2:39 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officer acquitted in killing of black motorist Philando Castile has left police department. The Associated Press Next StoryMinnesota officer who fatally shot Castile takes buyout Previous Story911 callers saw driver’s gun before police-involved shooting