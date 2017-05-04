NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota homeowner who killed a fleeing intruder won’t go to prison and could stay out of jail under a plea deal.
Sixty-five-year-old David Pettersen, who lives near the town of Madelia, shot Nicolas Embertson on Jan. 28 as the 19-year-old from Madelia and two of his friends drove off after a failed home invasion.
Pettersen was charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty in Watonwan County District Court this week to a lesser charge of discharging a firearm.
His attorney, Jim Fleming, told the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2pErpM7 ) Thursday it was self-defense and they wanted to avoid the risk of a trial.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
While the judge could sentence Pettersen to one year in the county jail, plus two years of probation, Fleming says he’ll argue against jail time at sentencing July 11.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.