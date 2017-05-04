NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota homeowner who killed a fleeing intruder won’t go to prison and could stay out of jail under a plea deal.

Sixty-five-year-old David Pettersen, who lives near the town of Madelia, shot Nicolas Embertson on Jan. 28 as the 19-year-old from Madelia and two of his friends drove off after a failed home invasion.

Pettersen was charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty in Watonwan County District Court this week to a lesser charge of discharging a firearm.

His attorney, Jim Fleming, told the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2pErpM7 ) Thursday it was self-defense and they wanted to avoid the risk of a trial.

While the judge could sentence Pettersen to one year in the county jail, plus two years of probation, Fleming says he’ll argue against jail time at sentencing July 11.

