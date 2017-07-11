Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. JAMES, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who shot and killed an intruder who was fleeing from his home has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Sixty-five-year-old David Allen Pettersen of Madelia was sentenced Tuesday in Watonwan District Court. He had pleaded guilty earlier to dangerous discharge of a firearm.

The Mankato Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2sNfScd ) Pettersen also received a one-year prison sentence, which was stayed, two years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

Pettersen fatally shot 19-year-old Nicolas Embertson of Madelia on Jan. 28 when he fired at a vehicle that was fleeing from his home. Two others in the car have been sentenced on burglary counts.

Pettersen said in court that he takes no satisfaction from Embertson’s death and will carry that “awful responsibility” for the rest of his life.

