ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lottery player has gotten lucky twice in just over a year.
Forty-six-year-old Anthony Fusaro of Plymouth hit a Gopher 5 jackpot last week worth nearly $875,000. He won $1 million playing Mega Millions last year.
Fusaro said in a statement that it’s just “pure luck” that he scored two big lottery wins. But he says he “always believed it would happen again.”
Lottery spokeswoman Emily Frost tells the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2dZWgOL ) that no lottery customer in Minnesota has ever had multiple payouts that large.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.