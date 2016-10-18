INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested on charges he killed a 76-year-old Pennsylvania woman a quarter-century ago.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty says the suspect is a 61-year-old man from Magnolia, a tiny town of roughly 200 people.

Dougherty says the suspect fired two shots through a window that killed Myrtle McGill in the kitchen of her White Township home. Her body was found Dec. 13, 1991, but authorities believe she died several days before.

Authorities say her car was stolen but nothing else.

Dougherty and state police aren’t revealing the suspect’s name or other details until a news conference Friday.