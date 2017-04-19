MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota girl who prosecutors say was taken to Michigan for a genital-mutilation procedure has been allowed to return to her parents.
The girl is one of two Minnesota 7-year-olds who told authorities their mothers brought them to a Michigan clinic to see Dr. Jumana Nagarwala for the procedure. Nagarwala faces federal charges.
Court documents show one girl was removed from her suburban Minneapolis home but allowed to return last week, with conditions. Among them, the parents must get her medical and psychiatric care and must submit to home visits by a social worker.
The Associated Press isn’t naming the parents, to avoid identifying the girl. Their attorney didn’t return messages Wednesday.
The case for the second girl is sealed in another county.
