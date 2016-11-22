MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis day care owner is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she tried to hang a child in her care.
Forty-two-year-old Nataliia Karia also was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault on the 16-month-old boy and two counts of criminal vehicular operation. The latter charges stem from allegations she fled in her minivan and hit a pedestrian and a bicyclist.
The criminal complaint says a father was dropping off his son at the day care Friday when Karia led him toward the basement, where he saw the toddler hanging from a noose. He released the boy and fled with him.
The complaint says Karia drove off, rear-ended a car and dragged the driver before striking a bicyclist.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Karia.
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
