MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota couple celebrated their wedding day by posing with puppies.
Kathryn and Brad Ziemer of Maple Grove wanted to highlight the work of Secondhand Hounds, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from high-kill shelters. So instead of flowers, the couple chose puppies when they tied the knot at a suburban Minneapolis golf club on Saturday.
Kathryn Ziemer says, “Who doesn’t love puppies?” But while having puppies at the wedding was special to her and her new husband, she says it was more about the animal rescue, which she calls “incredible.”
KMSP-TV (http://bit.ly/2erixlS ) reports that members of the wedding party did not know about the puppies until they went outside for group photos and found 13 pit bull puppies waiting for them.
Information from: KMSP-TV, http://www.myfox9.com
