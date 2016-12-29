PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A Nebraska-based company has announced that its president and his friend — both Minnesota residents — were the victims of a central Florida plane crash earlier this week.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (https://goo.gl/4K6WXx) reports Independent Technologies, Inc. released a statement Thursday saying company president Daryl Ingalsbe of Spicer, Minnesota, was killed. The other victim was Deb Solsrud of New London, Minnesota.
Officials say the Epic LT single-engine aircraft had taken off in Tennessee on Tuesday and was preparing to land at a private airport near Daytona Beach when it crashed into a nearby yard.
Ingalsbe owned a home in the Spruce Creek community, which surrounds the private airport.
Heavy fog had diverted several commercial flights from nearby Daytona Beach International Airport. Investigators haven’t said if weather was factor in the crash.
___
A previous version of this story indicated that Independent Technologies, Inc. was based in Minnesota.
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com
