The Associated Press

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in eastern Minnesota.

Police say they were called to a home in Princeton Monday afternoon where they found the boy’s body. Another boy, also 14, was at the home.

WJON reports that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are helping with the investigation.

Princeton is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Information from: WJON-AM

