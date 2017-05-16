PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in eastern Minnesota.

Police say they were called to a home in Princeton Monday afternoon where they found the boy’s body. Another boy, also 14, was at the home.

WJON (http://bit.ly/2qNuEm0 ) reports that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are helping with the investigation.

Princeton is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Information from: WJON-AM, http://www.wjon.com