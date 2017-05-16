PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in eastern Minnesota.
Police say they were called to a home in Princeton Monday afternoon where they found the boy’s body. Another boy, also 14, was at the home.
WJON (http://bit.ly/2qNuEm0 ) reports that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are helping with the investigation.
Princeton is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Most Read Stories
- U2 at CenturyLink: Political, passionate, larger than life VIEW
- Pioneer Square's F.X. McRory's is moving
- Seattle police release dashcam video of officers’ response to Mayor Ed Murray’s home
- Man holding human head stabs store clerk; mother found dead
- 9th Circuit panel in Seattle peppers Trump lawyer with questions over travel ban VIEW
___
Information from: WJON-AM, http://www.wjon.com