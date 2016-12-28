CHICAGO (AP) — A Minnesota-bound American Airlines flight has made a safe emergency landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein says the plane was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Minneapolis when an indicator in the cockpit reported a potential mechanical issue. The plane landed safely around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Feinstein says there were 149 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Airbus 320 and that everyone exited the plane through a gate.
American Airlines brought a different plane into service. It’s scheduled to take passengers to Minnesota later Wednesday.
Feinstein says the Airbus 320 has been taken out of service for evaluation by mechanics.
