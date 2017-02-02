ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general has joined a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order.
The lawsuit alleges the order is unconstitutional and should not be enforced. Lori Swanson’s office announced Wednesday night that the state will join the complaint filed by the attorney general in the state of Washington.
The lawsuit seeks an expedited hearing within 14 days. Both attorneys general are Democrats.
The White House says Trump’s immigration ban aims to make the country safer.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Massachusetts, Virginia and New York have also joined the lawsuit. Democratic state attorneys general have been coordinating legal action over immigration, environmental protections, health care, and other major issues since Trump was elected.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.