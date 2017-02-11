ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says she is worried about will happen to small-town hospitals and clinics if President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions prevail.
Foreign-born doctors have helped ease the shortage of physicians in rural Minnesota. Swanson says in Minnesota, one out of five doctors was born in another country, and many of them are serving in rural parts of the state.
Swanson joined Washington state to challenge Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, which is on hold. A federal appeals court has upheld the restraining order on the travel ban, and Trump said Friday he is considering signing a “brand new order.”
Swanson told the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2khWAXE ) her office has been flooded with emails and phone calls since Trump signed his original order.
Most Read Stories
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Triple delight in the sky: Full 'snow moon,' eclipse and comet on Friday
- Washington '2 for 2' against Trump ban: State politicians react
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.