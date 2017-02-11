ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says she is worried about will happen to small-town hospitals and clinics if President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions prevail.

Foreign-born doctors have helped ease the shortage of physicians in rural Minnesota. Swanson says in Minnesota, one out of five doctors was born in another country, and many of them are serving in rural parts of the state.

Swanson joined Washington state to challenge Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, which is on hold. A federal appeals court has upheld the restraining order on the travel ban, and Trump said Friday he is considering signing a “brand new order.”

Swanson told the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2khWAXE ) her office has been flooded with emails and phone calls since Trump signed his original order.

