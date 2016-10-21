MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police planned to give an update Friday on an investigation tied to the fatal police shooting of a black man last year that sparked weeks of protests and resulted in no criminal charges being filed against the officers involved.

Jamar Clark, 24, was shot in the head on Nov. 15 in a confrontation with two white police officers on the city’s north side, where the ensuing protests included an 18-day encampment around the area’s police precinct.

Some witnesses said Clark was handcuffed when he was shot, but investigators said the officers unsuccessfully tried to handcuff Clark, and he was shot in an ensuing struggle after one officer shouted that Clark had his hand on an officer’s gun.

Police said they planned to release information Friday afternoon about their internal investigation. No details were immediately released.

The local prosecutor and the U.S. attorney in Minneapolis declined to file charges against the officers, Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze, citing inconsistent witness testimony.

Investigators said Ringgenberg wrestled Clark to the ground but wound up on his back atop Clark and felt Clark’s hand on his weapon. Schwarze then shot Clark in an encounter that lasted barely a minute.

A separate U.S. Department of Justice inquiry is underway into the city’s response to the protests. Demonstrations were largely peaceful, but one on Nov. 18 included skirmishes between officers and protesters that sparked at least one federal lawsuit.

Eight months later, protests were reignited when police fatally shot another black man, Philando Castile, during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The gruesome aftermath of the shooting was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend. Prosecutors are still weighing a decision on whether to charge the officer involved.