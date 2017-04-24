MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she was sexually abused as a child.
The mayor made the revelation Monday on a Facebook page called “Break the Silence Day” to support victims of sexual abuse. Hodges writes she was abused for years by unrelated adults and didn’t tell her family or friends for many years.
The forty-seven-year-old Hodges says she was threatened to keep quiet about the abuse. She says she broke her silence so that others know they’re not alone.
Hodges spokesman Eric Fought confirmed the post.
Hodges is a first-term mayor running for a second term in a crowded field.
