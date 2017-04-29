PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a minibus has plunged into a ravine in the mountainous northwest, killing 11 people.

Police official Ismail Khan says another nine people were injured in the Sunday road accident in Upper Dir district, on the way to Chitral Valley. He says the road was slippery after rain.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.