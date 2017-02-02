MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is suing Sheriff David Clarke because Clarke had deputies detain and question him at Milwaukee County’s airport following an encounter on a flight.
Twenty-four-year-old Dan Black, in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, seeks an undisclosed amount in damages for emotional distress.
Black alleges Clarke had deputies detain him at Mitchell International Airport last month because he shook his head at the sheriff for wearing Dallas Cowboys clothes on the day the team played the Green Bay Packers. Both were on a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee before the game started.
Clarke has defended his decision to detain Black saying “he reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Police: Edmonds woman declares, ‘I am a serial killer!’ and stabs date in the chest
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
Clarke has gained national prominence as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.