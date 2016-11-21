OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal records show a man who police say shot and killed a former co-worker outside an Oklahoma City airport last week was a decorated marksman during a four-year career in the U.S. Army.

Military records obtained by The Associated Press on Monday show 45-year-old Lloyd Dean Buie received an expert marksmanship badge during his stint as an infantryman from 1991 to 1995.

Oklahoma City police say Buie fired the deadly shot from the fourth floor of a parking garage at 52-year-old Michael Winchester, who was about 50 yards away. Buie was later found dead in his pickup truck in the garage from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Records show Buie obtained the rank of specialist before he discharged from the Army in November 1995.