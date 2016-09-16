FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — Military investigators say pilot error is to blame for an Army helicopter crash at Fort Hood that killed all four servicemen on board.
The internal report says the pilot banked too hard while turning the UH-60 Blackhawk during a Nov. 23 training exercise, stalling the helicopter. It lost altitude, the tail hit a tree and the aircraft crashed.
The Killeen Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2cUeOf5 ) says the report, released Wednesday, concluded weather was not a factor in the crash but that a lack of daylight may have prevented the pilot from seeing obstacles. The report says there is no evidence any of the crew was impaired and maintenance records indicate the helicopter was mechanically sound before the flight.
The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama will produce a final report.
Information from: Killeen Daily Herald, http://www.kdhnews.com
