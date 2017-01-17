MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Officials at a Mississippi military base say a jet has crashed on a training flight, and that two people on board the plane were able to safely eject near the airfield.
Naval Air Station Meridian said in a statement to The Associated Press that an instructor pilot and a student were both taken to a medical facility for evaluation and were in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the T-45C Goshawk jet crashed shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the base in eastern Mississippi.
Authorities said the aircraft is assigned to Training Air Wing One, and crashed off the east runway.
Base officials said the jet that crashed is used for intermediate and advanced portions of the Navy/Marine Corps pilot training program for jet carrier aviation and tactical strike missions.
