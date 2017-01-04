TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli military court is set to deliver the verdict in the case of a soldier tried for manslaughter for the death of a wounded Palestinian attacker.

The rare case of an active serviceman being charged has polarized Israel, with defense officials criticizing the soldier’s conduct and large segments of the Israeli public rallying behind him. The soldier was caught on video fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker in the West Bank in March.

Dozens of the soldier’s supporters gathered outside a military court ahead of a verdict in his case.

The soldier’s family members and journalists waited quietly inside the courtroom at the Israeli military’s headquarters. A military official asked his family to show restraint during the reading of the verdict.