ISLAMABAD (AP) — Militants wearing suicide vests and firing automatic rifles stormed a Pakistani police academy in the southwestern city of Quetta overnight killed at least 59 people and wounded another 117, mostly police cadets and recruits.

There were conflicting claims of responsibility on Tuesday for the attack. The Islamic State group took responsibility, as did a little known Pakistani Taliban faction known as the Hakimullah group. Militant attacks have in recent years claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including many schoolchildren.

Here are some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan in the last three years

__ Oct 25: A team of gunmen storm a police training college in southwest Pakistan, detonating their explosive vests, and killing at least 48 police in a siege that lasted several hours.

— Sept 16: A suicide attack killed 36 worshippers in a Sunni mosque in the northwestern tribal region of Mohmand.

__ Aug 08: A suicide bombing kills more than 70 people and wounded nearly 100 others at a gathering of lawyers on the grounds of a government-run hospital also in southwestern city of Quetta.

__ March 27: A bombing Easter Sunday kills 65 people in a park in the eastern city of Lahore that was crowded with Christians, including many children

__ March 16: A bomb rips through a bus carrying Pakistani government employees in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar killing 15 people.

__ March 7: A suicide bomber attacks the entrance to a court in northwest Pakistan killing 11 people.

__ Jan 20: Islamic militants storm a school in Charsadda in northwestern Pakistan in a deadly attack that lasted several hours, killing at least 20 people.

2015:

__ Sept. 18: Taliban storm a military air base used as a residential area on the outskirts of Peshawar, killing 29 people, including 16 who were praying inside a mosque.

__Aug. 16: A suicide bombing at the home of Punjab province’s home minister Shuja Khanzada kills 18 people, including the minister and a senior police officer.

__May 29: Gunmen hijack a bus and kill 22 people near Pishin district in southwestern Baluchistan province.

__May 13: Gunmen storm a bus carrying Shiite Muslims in the southern city of Karachi and kill 45 people.

__April, 11: Gunmen in restive southwestern Pakistan kill 20 workers at a dam construction site.

__March 17: Two suicide bombers attack two churches in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore as worshippers prayed inside — killing 15 people.

__ Feb. 14: Taliban militants storm a Shiite mosque in the city of Peshawar, killing 20 people.

__Jan. 30: A suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in southern city of Shikarpur kills 59 people.

2014:

__ Dec.16: Militants attack an army run school killing over 150 people, mostly children.

__Nov. 2: Taliban suicide bomber kills 60 in attack on a paramilitary checkpoint close to the Wagah border crossing with India.

__June 9: Ten gunmen disguised as police guards attack a terminal at Pakistan’s busiest airport with machine guns and a rocket launcher, killing 13 people during a five-hour siege.

__June 8: A suicide bomber in the country’s southwest killed at least 23 Shiite pilgrims returning from Iran.