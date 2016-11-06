PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a group of militants has attacked a police post in the Khyber tribal region near the Afghan border, killing one policeman and wounding two others.
Ziaur Rehman said Sunday that the attackers fled after tribal police at the Takhta Baig police post returned fire. He said traffic on the main route to Afghanistan was suspended and a curfew was imposed to search for the attackers.
No group has claimed responsibility but suspicion falls on the main Pakistani militant group TTP, which has frequently conducted similar attacks.
strike.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- If Trump loses: We'll be at the White House — 'in arms'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.