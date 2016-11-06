PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a group of militants has attacked a police post in the Khyber tribal region near the Afghan border, killing one policeman and wounding two others.

Ziaur Rehman said Sunday that the attackers fled after tribal police at the Takhta Baig police post returned fire. He said traffic on the main route to Afghanistan was suspended and a curfew was imposed to search for the attackers.

No group has claimed responsibility but suspicion falls on the main Pakistani militant group TTP, which has frequently conducted similar attacks.

