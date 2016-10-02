SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say an unspecified number of militants have fired grenades and guns at an Indian army camp in the Indian portion of Kashmir, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

Police officer Syed Javeid Mujataba Gillani said it was not immediately known whether the militants tried to enter the camp on Sunday night in the garrison town of Baramulla, 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Srinagar, the main city in Kashmir.

There were no reports of any casualties.

The attack came three days after the Indian army claimed it had carried out a ‘surgical strike’ in the region and destroyed “terrorist launching pads” used by the militants.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan, a charge Pakistan denies.