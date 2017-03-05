KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that alleged Islamic State militants killed four police officers in an attack on a security post in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack took place early Monday morning in the Achin District. Five police officers were wounded and eight militant attackers were killed.

There has been no claim of responsibility but Khogyani blamed the local affiliate of the Islamic State group. IS has been active in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, launching several similar attacks in recent months.