WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) — A 76-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter down the shoulder of Interstate 75 in northern Michigan received a warning and a ride home from a Michigan State Police trooper.
State police say the woman had finished shopping in West Branch on Wednesday afternoon and instead of taking a safer, legal route home, decided to take the expressway.
The Bay City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tmPhpl ) that after several people called state police to report the slow-moving scooter traveler, Trooper Jeff Devine flagged the woman down, loaded the scooter into his patrol car and gave her a ride to her home about 3 miles away. She had already traveled about 1 mile on the highway.
Devine issued the woman a warning.

Information from: The Bay City Times, http://www.mlive.com/bay-city